Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

The winner of the Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament was the brave Ukrainian people.

This was announced by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us. And today proud winners of Sakharov Prize of European Parliament. No one is more deserving. Congratulations to the brave people of Ukraine!” she said on Twitter.

Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is a human rights prize established in 1988 by the European Parliament in honor of Soviet physicist and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov. This is the main human rights award of the European Union.