Facts

18:18 19.10.2022

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

1 min read
Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

The winner of the Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament was the brave Ukrainian people.

This was announced by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us. And today proud winners of Sakharov Prize of European Parliament. No one is more deserving. Congratulations to the brave people of Ukraine!” she said on Twitter.

Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is a human rights prize established in 1988 by the European Parliament in honor of Soviet physicist and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov. This is the main human rights award of the European Union.

Tags: #sakharov_prize

MORE ABOUT

13:53 25.10.2018
Sentsov wins Sakharov Prize 2018

Sentsov wins Sakharov Prize 2018

13:27 26.10.2012
Pussy Riot doesn't get Sakharov prize

Pussy Riot doesn't get Sakharov prize

AD

HOT NEWS

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

LATEST

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Lviv to remain partially blacked out this night – Lvivoblenergo

Invaders fire at Burshtyn TPP, fire breaks out - Ivano-Frankivsk administration

DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

Enemy hits energy facility in Vinnytsia region – military administration

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Russia's exclusion from FATF to limit its ability to influence new anti-money laundering rules – McFaul-Yermak group

AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD