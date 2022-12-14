Facts

16:09 14.12.2022

Zelensky at presentation of Sakharov Prize calls on European Parliament to adopt resolution on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the European Parliament to adopt a separate resolution to support the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

He said this while speaking to the European Parliament via video link at the Andrei Sakharov Prize ceremony on Wednesday. The award was presented this year to The Brave Ukrainian people, who are represented by the President of Ukraine, elected leaders and civil society.

Tags: #sakharov_prize

