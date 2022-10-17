Facts

17:18 17.10.2022

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

The enemy did not reach its targets during a massive attack on Ukraine by kamikaze drones on Monday, the majority of the drones were downed, Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky has said.

The Russian occupation forces sent 42 drones to attack Ukraine and 36 of them were downed, the minister said on air of the national telethon.

"The vast majority of the drones, which were sent to attack our country, were downed. Around 30 drones were launched directly against Kyiv […] Our Armed Forces made it to down 25 of them. This is a very high rate and, in fact, it shows that the massive attack, which was planned [by the enemy] today, did not reach its targets," Monastyrsky said.

