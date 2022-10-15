Power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region badly damaged in enemy attack

NPC Ukrenergo has reported another Russian attack on critical infrastructure, as a result of which a power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region was badly damaged.

"Today, the enemy made another barbaric attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, the power infrastructure facility in Kyiv region suffered heavy damage. Specialists of NPC Ukrenergo are already working to restore power supply to the city of Kyiv and the central region," the company said on Facebook.

Ukrenergo's dispatch center warns about possible applications of emergency shutdown schedules.

"We ask consumers to consume electricity carefully, especially from 17:00 to 23:00! Do not use energy-intensive electrical appliances, turn off unnecessary lighting, move laundry to night hours. Such actions give our specialists the opportunity to quickly stabilize the situation and perform the necessary restoration work," Ukrenergo said.