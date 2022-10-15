Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized State Department Secretary Antony Blinken to direct up to $725 million from the defense budget to help Ukraine.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority… to direct the drawdown of up to $725 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine," the US leader said in a memorandum.

The Department of Defense publishes the full list of assistance: 23,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 5,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems; 5,000 anti-tank weapons; high-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); more than 200 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); small arms and more than 2,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; medical supplies; and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).