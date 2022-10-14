Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

Deteriorating morale, discipline and combat readiness of Russian troops in combat zones could lead to the suspension of offensive operations, according to a report by Western analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts believe that Russian units are increasingly degrading, holding relatively small and insignificant settlements throughout Donetsk region, in particular in Bakhmut district.

"As these units become more degraded, they are likely reconstituted ad hoc with disparate combat elements, which leads to further demoralization and incoherence in the conduct of offensive operations," the report notes.

Russian attempts to seize additional territory are likely to contribute even more to lower morale and to the general exhaustion of combat capabilities.

In addition, disagreements between Russian military groups continue. The creator of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is trying to mark his militants at the front.

On Thursday, he said his unit had single-handedly taken control of Ivanhrad, a village south of Bakhmut. In turn, the "DPR" militants stated that they had taken the settlement together with the "LPR" grouping. They also claimed to have taken over Opytne. Prigozhin said that fighting continues in Opytne.