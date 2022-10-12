Facts

09:17 12.10.2022

Zelensky: Russia to only delay our recovery with new missile strikes

Russia's missile strikes on Tuesday will only achieve a delay in our recovery, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday evening.

"The enemy carried out a second wave of terrorist attacks against our state. This morning, 28 missiles – of which 20 were shot down. More than 15 drones, almost all of them are attack ones from Iran. Most were shot down," he said.

Throughout the country, the president noted, "restoration work is going on quite quickly and effectively. If it weren't for today's strikes, we would resume the energy supply, water supply and communications, which the terrorists damaged yesterday." "Today, Russia will achieve only one additional thing: it will delay our recovery a bit. Where there was destruction, the infrastructure will be updated everywhere. Where there were losses – there are already or there will be buildings. Where there were any hopes of the enemy, there will be ruins of Russian statehood," Zelensky also said.

