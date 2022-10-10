Zelensky holds meeting on resumption of communications and energy supply

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting on the resumption of communications and energy supply.

“The enemy has caused damage to our energy infrastructure, but now we are doing everything necessary to promptly resume electricity supplies. The infrastructure providing mobile communications was not affected. In some places there were power outages due to the lack of power supply," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that "it is important to reduce electricity consumption from 17:00 till 22:00. This will ease the load on our power system and reduce the need for emergency shutdowns. We're holding out. We are working. Unite. This is the only way we will overcome all the challenges."

According to Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, the light will appear in the vast majority of the affected regions before the end of the day.