Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ICRC deny information about termination of work of Red Cross in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) refute information about the termination of the work of the Red Cross in Ukraine, which was previously distributed by a number of Western media.

Так, пресс-служба ОККУ в телеграмме сообщила, что в связи с утренними обстрелами Украины российскими оккупантами Общество работает в усиленном режиме.

Thus, the press service of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Telegram that in connection with the morning shelling of Ukraine by Russian occupiers, the Society is working in an enhanced mode.

“In connection with today's rocket attacks on the cities of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working in an intensified mode, providing assistance to the victims. Partners of the international movement of the Red Cross also continue to work on the territory of Ukraine to help as many people as possible with joint efforts,” the message reads.

At the same time, spokesperson of the ICRC in Ukraine, Oleksandr Vlasenko, in a comment to Suspilne, also denied information about the suspension of the Committee's work in Ukraine.