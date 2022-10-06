Facts

15:30 06.10.2022

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

Rescuers took out the bodies of three victims from under the rubble of a residential building in Zaporizhia, work on dismantling the destruction and searching for victims continues, the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhia region reported.

"As of 14:30, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike on a residential building in Zaporizhia. From under the destroyed structures of the building, the staff of the State Emergency Service extracted the bodies of three victims," it said on the Telegram channel.

Work on the analysis of the destruction and the search for victims continues.

