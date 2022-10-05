Facts

15:45 05.10.2022

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

 The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified Ukrainian Member of Parliament (MP) Renat Kuzmin of suspicion of high treason.

"According to the materials of the SBI, the Acting Prosecutor General has notified Ukrainian Member of Parliament Renat Kuzmin of suspicion of high treason," the SBI said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The pre-trial investigation established that Kuzmin placed in the media propaganda materials causing harm to Ukraine before and during Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

"In particular, starting from March 2021 and even after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Renat Kuzmin voiced in his speeches, social media posts and on his own website information of propagandist nature. They were aimed at forming anti-Ukrainian moods on the society and creating an informational effect that causes harm to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and security of the state," the SBI said.

The suspects' actions have been qualified under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason) that is punishable by 15 years in prison with the confiscation of property.

"At present, the whereabouts of Renat Kuzmin are being established. More than ten simultaneous searches have been conducted in the places of his possible stay," the SBI said.

