10:10 05.10.2022

Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with US President Joe Biden additional sanctions, a situation on the battlefield and the importance of maintaining exports of agricultural products by sea. Zelensky wrote about this on the Telegram channel.

"We coordinated efforts before joint international events. The international community must give a common and decisive response to the brazen attempts to annex Ukrainian territories," he said.

Zelensky thanked the US president and the entire American people for "sustainable defense and financial support."

"I was pleased to hear the words of President Biden that our military inspires the whole world, our people inspire the whole world. Indeed, our victory in this war will show how much Ukraine can give to the global strength of freedom, the global strength of democracy," the president wrote.

The press service of the President's Office also reported that the head of the Ukrainian state thanked for the strong support of Ukraine, consistently demonstrated by the US government.

"Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the last two packages – $1.1 billion in aid and almost $12.4 billion – in support of our state," the message says.

He highly appreciated the principled and firm position of the United States on the non-recognition of pseudo-referenda held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. "They are insignificant and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored," Zelensky said.

In this context, the leaders discussed the coordination of efforts at the UN and other key international venues.

"The head of the Ukrainian state informed about the course of the operation to liberate Ukrainian territories and noted that the success of the defense forces was due to the courage of Ukrainian soldiers and weapons provided by the United States," the message says.

Separately, the importance of implementing the grain initiative was noted, which contributes to maintaining food security throughout the world, and the need for its further implementation is also emphasized. "The presidents positively noted the release of American citizens who were in Russian captivity. The leaders highly appreciated the effective work of the existing bilateral interaction formats, including diplomatic teams," the press service notes.

