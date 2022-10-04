Facts

11:56 04.10.2022

Four HIMARS expected in next US $625 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Four HIMARS expected in next US $625 mln military aid package for Ukraine

The next $625 million US military aid package for Ukraine may include four HIMARS, ammunition, mines, and anti-mine devices, Reuters reports.

"The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System [HIMARS] launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday," according to a report, published on the website.

The package, expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, "is the first aid package since Russia's most recent declared annexation of Ukrainian territory and the second Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since Ukraine made large battlefield gains in mid-September."

