Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

United States President Joe Biden has approved a bill on continuing to finance the U.S. federal government until December 16, 2022, which includes $12.4 billion in extra aid for Ukraine and some other purposes.

The Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023 "provides fiscal year 2023 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 16, 2022, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government and includes supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

The overall financing appropriated for Ukraine amounts to nearly $12.4 billion.

The document had earlier been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

The funding should be spent on financial support for the Ukrainian government, military aid, and on providing for operations of the U.S. military personnel in Europe.