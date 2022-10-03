Ukraine's Constitutional Court insists on termination of Russia's membership in World Conference on Constitutional Justice

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine Insists on the termination of the membership of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation in the World Conference on Constitutional Justice in view of its support for the annexation of the Ukrainian territories.

"On Monday, October 3, Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Serhiy Holovaty, sent an appeal to the members of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) and the participants of the 5th WCCJ Congress with a call to terminate the membership of the Constitutional Court of Russian Federation in this global organization," the court said in a press release on its website.

The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation once again grossly violated the principles on which the WCCJ is based, by approving once again the attempt to annex Ukrainian territories, it said.

"On October 2, 2022, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, in the same manner as it did with regard to the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea by Russia in 2014, officially recognized to be legal Putin's declared annexation of some other parts of Ukraine, in particular Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhia regions," Holovaty said in the letter.

"On behalf of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and myself, I appeal to all of you to take all possible measures so that the Russian Constitutional Court, which by its actions officially supports Putin's criminal government and makes decisions contrary to the generally recognized principles of international law, ceases to be a member of the WCCJ," he said.