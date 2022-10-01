Israel does not recognize Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian provinces - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The State of Israel remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognize the Russian Federation's annexation of the provinces in the east and south of Ukraine. The corresponding statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel is posted on Twitter.
"Israel supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We will not recognize the annexation of the four provinces by Russia. Israel has repeated this clear position many times, including in recent days", - the message reads.