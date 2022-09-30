Facts

12:28 30.09.2022

McDonald's opens ten restaurants in Kyiv for visiting

McDonald’s is opening ten restaurants in Kyiv for visitors, which in September began operating in the mode of delivery by specialized services.

The company announced on Facebook that the establishments are opening for visitors at the following addresses: 2a Gagarina Avenue, 7 Hryshko Street, 3b Bazhana avenue, 4 Theodor Dreiser Street, 33a Vyshgorodska Street, 22 Velyka Vasylkivska Street, 27 Brovarsky 27 Avenue, 7a Academician Palladin Avenue, 19a Les Kurbas Avenue, and 26a Obolonsky Avenue.

"We want to see everyone as soon as possible, but we warn about possible long lines. Therefore, plan your time and remember: now we are open every day," the restaurant chain clarified.

As reported, on September 20, McDonald's began a phased opening of restaurants in Kyiv. Three points on the left bank of the Dnipro River were the first to start working on delivery. On September 26, the restaurant chain opened seven more restaurants in Kyiv in delivery mode.

The restaurants of the chain in Ukraine closed on February 24, 2022 due to security reasons. The company maintains a team of more than 10,000 people, while continuing to pay wages. In addition, more than 700 tonnes of products were donated for humanitarian needs. Together with the Ronald McDonald House Charities, McDonald's initiated and implemented humanitarian aid programs to support Ukrainians. Ukrainian families have already received more than 100,000 food kits, and medical institutions have received 200 vacuum therapy devices for the treatment of extensive wounds, which are used to treat most patients with mine-explosive wounds.

Tags: #mcdonalds

