Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

The Ukrainian military on Thursday evening shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report.

"On September 29, at about 17:00, in Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, the soldiers of Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command Pivden (South) shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the Facebook post said.

In past 24 hours, in addition to the destroyed four X-59 missiles, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force eliminated three operational-tactical level UAVs Orlan-10.