Facts

18:45 29.09.2022

Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

1 min read
Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

The Ukrainian military on Thursday evening shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report.

"On September 29, at about 17:00, in Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, the soldiers of Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command Pivden (South) shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the Facebook post said.

In past 24 hours, in addition to the destroyed four X-59 missiles, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force eliminated three operational-tactical level UAVs Orlan-10.

Tags: #su_25

MORE ABOUT

13:56 13.08.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

16:43 23.07.2014
Militants shot down two Su-25 Ukrainian attack aircraft with air defense missile system – ATO press center

Militants shot down two Su-25 Ukrainian attack aircraft with air defense missile system – ATO press center

13:27 17.07.2014
Russian military plane shot down Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in Ukraine - NSDC

Russian military plane shot down Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in Ukraine - NSDC

09:10 17.07.2014
Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirms damage of Su-25 in country's east

Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirms damage of Su-25 in country's east

AD

HOT NEWS

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

LATEST

On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

AD
AD
AD
AD