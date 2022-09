President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Friday, September 30, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov said.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky is convening an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. We will inform you about the agenda and other details later," Nykyforov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.