Facts

13:07 28.09.2022

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

Ukraine must return all its temporarily occupied territories and only then it will be possible to talk about the end of the war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with students and lecturers of Harvard University, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"If it is not clearly understood that we have returned our land, the war is over and there is – peace, and something will always be in question, some part is not de-occupied, and the other part is in some kind of compromise, then, believe me, Russia will still return to the occupation of our land," the head of state noted.

The President noted that Ukraine, unfortunately, will not be able to return its dead citizens, but it can definitely restore justice, starting with the return of its land. Zelensky is convinced that Russia's war against Ukraine has demonstrated the need to reset international institutions, which should react faster, preferably proactively, and not wait for a bad result.

Also, in his opinion, one can believe or not believe in Russia's threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons, but the world should be strong and not be afraid of intimidation from one or another aggressor. "Because there will be many more such threats. In order to have fewer of them, it should be systematically written out what the reaction will be. Even on words or intentions. So that such military and political leaders are afraid to even think of threatening any state with anything - nuclear weapons, famine, annexation or occupation," Zelensky said. The President is convinced that Ukraine can set an example of such changes in the international security system, because it was on the territory of our country that the aggressor violated human rights, tortured, raped, seized a nuclear power plant, threatened with nuclear weapons, etc.

Therefore, as the Head of state noted, an international working group headed by head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has developed recommendations on security guarantees for our country. "We have sent them to world leaders and would like to apply them. It is important that countries in danger could receive weapons, sanctions against the aggressor, and financial assistance in a short time," Zelensky stressed.

