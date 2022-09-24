Facts

16:24 24.09.2022

First lady visits Ukrainian Museum in New York, attends stamp cancellation ceremony to mark 300th anniversary of Skovoroda

2 min read
First lady visits Ukrainian Museum in New York, attends stamp cancellation ceremony to mark 300th anniversary of Skovoroda

First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has announced the launch of a charity initiative aimed at helping Ukraine to raise funds for the restoration of its cultural institutions destroyed during the war.

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, Zelenska visited the Ukrainian Museum in New York to participate in the discussion on the subject: "Ukrainian Culture Preservation during the War".

"After half a year we have got more than 500 damaged or destroyed cultural heritage institutions. These are museums, historical buildings, churches. Everything that had been constructed and created by generations of Ukrainians. For me, as the first lady of my country and a citizen of Ukraine, the answer is obvious: this is a war against our identity… And this means that this war has a cultural front as well. And I am asking you, dear colleagues, to stand today with us just like the whole free world is standing together with us on the military front," she said.

According to the press release, the first institutions that will be reconstructed is the National Literary and Memorial Museum named after Hryhoriy Skovoroda in the village of Skovorodynivka not far from Kharkiv, which was destroyed by Russian shelling in May 2022.

Zelenska also attended a stamp cancellation ceremony on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Skovoroda at the Ukrainian Museum in New York. The stamp was issued by Ukrposhta. Another stamp cancellation ceremony was held simultaneously near the museum in Kharkiv region. It is expected that a part of the assets raised from the sale of the stamp will be transferred to the museum's recovery fund.

Tags: #zelenska

MORE ABOUT

15:56 23.09.2022
Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

11:42 14.09.2022
Zelenska attending speech of President of European Commission to European Parliament in Strasbourg

Zelenska attending speech of President of European Commission to European Parliament in Strasbourg

14:19 01.08.2022
Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

09:56 21.07.2022
Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

09:36 21.07.2022
Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

10:56 20.07.2022
Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

16:41 21.05.2022
Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

18:22 12.04.2021
Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

LATEST

Some 90% of summons to Russian army in Crimea sent to Crimean Tatars – CrimeaSOS

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses global challenges caused by Russian aggression with Iraqi counterpart

Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

AD
AD
AD
AD