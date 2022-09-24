Facts

15:10 24.09.2022

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

1 min read
Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

On Friday, September 23, in the southern direction, the Russian occupation forces dropped from a drone containers with a poisonous substance on the Ukrainian defense positions, no losses were reported. Some 51 enemy soldiers, 19 units of military equipment and electronic warfare equipment, six drones, one Mi-8 helicopter and one Su-25 aircraft were eliminated in the past 24 hours, according to the Pivden (South) Operational Command.

"With the help of a drone, containers with poisonous substance, presumably a K-51 chlorine grenade, were dropped on the positions of the AFU. Combat medics worked well, there are no losses and critical conditions," it said on Facebook.

Tags: #war #poisonous_substance

MORE ABOUT

15:41 24.09.2022
Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

13:58 24.09.2022
Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

13:51 24.09.2022
Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

14:23 23.09.2022
Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

12:15 23.09.2022
Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

10:18 23.09.2022
Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

09:46 22.09.2022
Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

19:35 21.09.2022
Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

13:26 20.09.2022
Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

10:04 20.09.2022
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

LATEST

Some 90% of summons to Russian army in Crimea sent to Crimean Tatars – CrimeaSOS

First lady visits Ukrainian Museum in New York, attends stamp cancellation ceremony to mark 300th anniversary of Skovoroda

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses global challenges caused by Russian aggression with Iraqi counterpart

Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russian mobilization in occupied territories a crime against nation

AD
AD
AD
AD