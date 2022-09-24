Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

On Friday, September 23, in the southern direction, the Russian occupation forces dropped from a drone containers with a poisonous substance on the Ukrainian defense positions, no losses were reported. Some 51 enemy soldiers, 19 units of military equipment and electronic warfare equipment, six drones, one Mi-8 helicopter and one Su-25 aircraft were eliminated in the past 24 hours, according to the Pivden (South) Operational Command.

"With the help of a drone, containers with poisonous substance, presumably a K-51 chlorine grenade, were dropped on the positions of the AFU. Combat medics worked well, there are no losses and critical conditions," it said on Facebook.