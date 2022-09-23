Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said and called on the Russian Federation to end the war, stop suffering in Ukraine, stop sending more Russian citizens to death and stop fictitious referendums.

“Bucha, Mariupol, Izium. When we talk about the horrors of the unfolding war in Ukraine, we are not talking about abstract reports. We are talking about children. We are talking about mothers. About brothers, about fathers, about grandparents, women and men whose pain is raw. Therefore, I urge Russia: This is a war you will not win. So end the war. Stop the suffering in Ukraine. Stop sending more of your own citizens to their death. Stop your sham referendums, which are as unlawful as the war they are supposed to legitimize,” Baerbock said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

She noted that after 200 days of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, the latest statements by Russian President Putin, it becomes clear that Russia is not conducting a so-called special operation.

“Russia is leading a full-fledged war of aggression with war crimes, with torture, with rape, even of children. Russia's war that has lasted 200 days so far is also increasing hunger, poverty and insecurity in the world – all around the globe,” Baerbock stressed.