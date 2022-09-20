Facts

11:32 20.09.2022

Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 160 soldiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to about 54,810 soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports on Facebook.

In addition, over the past day, the invaders lost four tanks in Ukraine (since the beginning of the invasion – 2,216) and four armored combat vehicles (total since the beginning of the invasion – 4,724).

During the day, ten artillery systems, six multiple launch rocket systems, one aircraft, five operational-tactical UAVs, one cruise missile and six vehicles of the occupiers were destroyed in Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation lost 1,323 artillery systems, 318 MLRS, 168 air defense systems, 3,587 vehicles and tankers, 125 units of special equipment and 15 ships in Ukraine. A total of 252 aircraft and 217 helicopters were destroyed, and 925 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and 239 cruise missiles were shot down.

The occupiers suffered the biggest losses in Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The data are being specified.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

12:29 15.09.2022
AFU repel enemy attacks in areas of eight settlements, 12 air strikes carried out against enemy, four aircraft destroyed by air defense – General Staff

AFU repel enemy attacks in areas of eight settlements, 12 air strikes carried out against enemy, four aircraft destroyed by air defense – General Staff

11:27 09.09.2022
Enemy losses amount to 650 military personnel, 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, one helicopter in past 24 hours - General Staff

Enemy losses amount to 650 military personnel, 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, one helicopter in past 24 hours - General Staff

11:24 06.09.2022
Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

13:32 31.08.2022
Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

13:02 27.08.2022
Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

10:29 26.08.2022
Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:29 25.08.2022
AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

11:34 23.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

13:31 20.08.2022
Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:53 18.08.2022
Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

LATEST

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

German Defense Ministry announces training projects for Ukrainian military in Germany, transfer of two MLRS, 50 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Rutte, Scholz agree to continue supporting Ukraine

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

AD
AD
AD
AD