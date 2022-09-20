Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 160 soldiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to about 54,810 soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports on Facebook.

In addition, over the past day, the invaders lost four tanks in Ukraine (since the beginning of the invasion – 2,216) and four armored combat vehicles (total since the beginning of the invasion – 4,724).

During the day, ten artillery systems, six multiple launch rocket systems, one aircraft, five operational-tactical UAVs, one cruise missile and six vehicles of the occupiers were destroyed in Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation lost 1,323 artillery systems, 318 MLRS, 168 air defense systems, 3,587 vehicles and tankers, 125 units of special equipment and 15 ships in Ukraine. A total of 252 aircraft and 217 helicopters were destroyed, and 925 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and 239 cruise missiles were shot down.

The occupiers suffered the biggest losses in Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The data are being specified.