15:52 19.09.2022

Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

On Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the press service of the President's Office has said.

"Separately, the participants focused on the preparation of the defense forces for the winter period. In this context, the issue of providing military personnel with sets of winter uniform, shoes and means of heating was considered," it said.

The issue of logistical support of the Ukrainian army, in particular the supply of the necessary weapons and ammunition, remains under particular control of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The participants of the meeting listened to the reports of the commanders of the operative areas regarding the situation on the frontline and considered in detail the action plan of the defense forces regarding the further de-occupation of the Ukrainian territories.

In addition, issues of ensuring security at the state border of Ukraine were considered.

The participants of the meeting included Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Shaptala, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Khorenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Commander of the National Guard Yuriy Lebid, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko, Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and his deputy Roman Mashovets.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Zakhid (West) Operative Command Forces Serhiy Litvinov and Commander of the Pivden (South) Operative Command Forces Andriy Kovalchuk joined the meeting via videoconference.

Tags: #winter #staff #zelensky

