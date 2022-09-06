Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

The Russian aggressor has lost 350 personnel in Ukraine over the past day, and since the beginning of the invasion, enemy losses have amounted to 50,150 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 6 approximately amounted to: about 50,150 of military personnel (plus 350) people, 2,077 tanks (plus nine) units, 4,484 armored combat vehicles (plus 25) units, 1,179 artillery systems (plus 22) units, 296 MLRS (plus two) units, 156 units of air defense equipment, 236 aircraft, 207 helicopters (plus one) unit, 876 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus nine), 209 cruise missiles (plus four), 15 ships/boats, 3,305 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 19) units, and 109 units of special equipment (plus two)," the General Staff reports.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

The data is being updated.