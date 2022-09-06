Facts

11:24 06.09.2022

Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

The Russian aggressor has lost 350 personnel in Ukraine over the past day, and since the beginning of the invasion, enemy losses have amounted to 50,150 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 6 approximately amounted to: about 50,150 of military personnel (plus 350) people, 2,077 tanks (plus nine) units, 4,484 armored combat vehicles (plus 25) units, 1,179 artillery systems (plus 22) units, 296 MLRS (plus two) units, 156 units of air defense equipment, 236 aircraft, 207 helicopters (plus one) unit, 876 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus nine), 209 cruise missiles (plus four), 15 ships/boats, 3,305 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 19) units, and 109 units of special equipment (plus two)," the General Staff reports.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

The data is being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

13:32 31.08.2022
Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

13:02 27.08.2022
Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

10:29 26.08.2022
Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:29 25.08.2022
AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

11:34 23.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

13:31 20.08.2022
Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:53 18.08.2022
Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

11:15 18.08.2022
Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

15:57 17.08.2022
More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

11:32 16.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

LATEST

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

IAEA confirms departure of four out of six experts from ZNPP on Monday, mission report expected on Tues

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

Kuleba: Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

Four strikes successfully inflicted on invaders, their equipment and ammunition in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

AD
AD
AD
AD