16:17 05.09.2022

Ukrainian special forces destroy warehouse of ballots for ‘referendum’ in Zaporizhia region – Main Intelligence Agency

Special forces soldiers of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a special operation in the occupied Kamyanka-Dniprovska of Zaporizhia region, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

“The place of storage of ballots for holding a pseudo-referendum has been destroyed. At the same time, the warehouse was blown up by an explosion from inside the room. All available printed materials have been destroyed,” the message says.

In addition, the location of the Russian FSB unit guarding the composition of the ballots was destroyed. The exact number of dead and wounded is being specified. The survivors and wounded are being urgently evacuated in the direction of the occupied Crimea.

It is noted that fires continue in several premises, which the occupiers cannot extinguish for a long time - in particular, in the building of the State Treasury Service administration.

The occupiers imposed a strict curfew in the city from 07:00. Military helicopters are moving over the city.

Civilians were not injured as a result of the special operation.

