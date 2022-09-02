Facts

16:28 02.09.2022

Some 1,100 infrastructure facilities restored in Chernihiv region – President's Office

Some 1,100 infrastructure facilities damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian military forces have been restored in Chernihiv region, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, some 738 private houses, some 272 high-rise buildings, some 65 kindergartens and schools, some 19 health facilities, ten housing and utility infrastructures, one institution of higher education and one office building have been restored.

In addition, repairs, restoration and glazing of the gardens in Nizhyn, Dmytrivka and Chernihiv are underway. Tymoshenko said the premises and buildings of the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, Chernihiv Regional Blood Center and the Regional Hospital were repaired using the reserve fund.

Speaking about the progress of the restoration work, Tymoshenko said that in Kyiv region, Kyivoblgas switched to work in a regular mode, while there remains an increased number of emergency teams in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel merged territorial communities.

The President's Office deputy head also said that 554 private buildings, 48 ​​high-rise buildings, some 34 kindergartens and schools, some 20 housing and utility infrastructures, some 14 administrative buildings, 11 health institutions, nine cultural and leisure institutions and three institutions of higher education have been restored in Zhytomyr region.

In addition, two heat-generating boiler houses were restored in the regional center, eight in the town of Korostyn and Novohuivynske. In addition, the pumping station in the village of Vakulenchuk has been restored.

