Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 350 military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, August 31, amounted to about 47,900 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 20 tanks and 18 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion -1974 and 4312, respectively.

During the day, 12 artillery systems of the occupiers, three multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), one air defense system and 19 units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. Two unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,091 artillery systems, 285 MLRS, 152 air defense systems, 3,236 vehicles and tankers, 103 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 234 planes and 204 helicopters were destroyed, 849 drones and 196 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk and Kurakhovsky directions," the summary says.