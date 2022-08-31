Facts

13:32 31.08.2022

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 350 military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, August 31, amounted to about 47,900 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 20 tanks and 18 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion -1974 and 4312, respectively.

During the day, 12 artillery systems of the occupiers, three multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), one air defense system and 19 units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. Two unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,091 artillery systems, 285 MLRS, 152 air defense systems, 3,236 vehicles and tankers, 103 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 234 planes and 204 helicopters were destroyed, 849 drones and 196 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk and Kurakhovsky directions," the summary says.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

13:02 27.08.2022
Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

10:29 26.08.2022
Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:29 25.08.2022
AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

11:34 23.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

13:31 20.08.2022
Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:53 18.08.2022
Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

11:15 18.08.2022
Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

15:57 17.08.2022
More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

11:32 16.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:40 11.08.2022
Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

LATEST

Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

ATB refutes info about selling humanitarian aid plundered in Zaporizhia

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

AD
AD
AD
AD