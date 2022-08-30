SAPO Head: We already must think how to strengthen liability for corruption after war

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko has said that it is necessary to adopt a range of legal amendments in order to strengthen liability for corruption.

"We already must think how to reform the anti-corruption infrastructure and how to strengthen liability for corruption during the time of post-war recovery," he said at the conference "Cooperation with the OECD and New Horizons for Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agenda" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Klymenko, international cooperation has shown that Ukrainian anti-corruption law enforcement agencies clearly understand the algorithm of actions and the mechanism of investigation into international bribery cases.

"This is not the only case of effective cooperation of the SAPO and NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] with foreign law enforcement agencies. E also have positive experience of work with Switzerland, where we even have got a first instance verdict in one of the cases," he said.

The official also stressed that Ukraine should elaborate and adopt legal amendments that would allow effective investigation into such cases.

"We are speaking about separating international bribery into a separate type of crime. It is also important to strengthen the possibility of the SAPO and NABU to autonomously participate in international cooperation, especially for extradition, as currently we completely depend on the prosecutor general," Klymenko said.

The head of the SAPO also noted that the procedures of international search and notification of suspicion should be improved as well.

"This work is important and the SAPO is ready to get actively involved in it, first of all, via conducting practical criminal proceedings," Klymenko said.