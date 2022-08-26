Facts

10:29 26.08.2022

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 400 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, August 26, amounted to about 46,250 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost seven tanks and six armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion -1,936 and 4,251, respectively.

During the day, three artillery systems of the occupiers and two units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. Six unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,040 artillery systems, 272 multiple rocket launchers, 148 air defense systems, 3,162 vehicles and tanks, 99 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 234 planes and 202 helicopters were destroyed, 834 drones and 196 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction," the summary says.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:29 25.08.2022
AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

11:34 23.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

13:31 20.08.2022
Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:53 18.08.2022
Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

11:15 18.08.2022
Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

15:57 17.08.2022
More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

11:32 16.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:40 11.08.2022
Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

12:53 09.08.2022
Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

12:43 06.08.2022
Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

LATEST

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

Some 9,600 people evacuated from Donetsk region – Dpty Head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Enemy hackers attack Ukraine more than a thousand times since Feb 24

AD
AD
AD
AD