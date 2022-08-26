Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 400 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, August 26, amounted to about 46,250 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost seven tanks and six armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion -1,936 and 4,251, respectively.

During the day, three artillery systems of the occupiers and two units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. Six unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,040 artillery systems, 272 multiple rocket launchers, 148 air defense systems, 3,162 vehicles and tanks, 99 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 234 planes and 202 helicopters were destroyed, 834 drones and 196 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction," the summary says.