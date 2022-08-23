Invaders lose about 150 soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 45,550 military since war start – AFU General Staff

The losses of the Russian army over the past day amounted to about 150 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Monday morning, August 22, amounted to about 45,550 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 23 approximately amounted to: about 45,550 military personnel (plus 150) people, 1,921 tanks (plus two) units, 4,238 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 1,033 artillery systems (plus one) unit, 266 MLRS, 146 air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 234 aircraft, 198 helicopters, 817 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 196 cruise missiles (plus two), 15 ships/boats, 3,150 automotive equipment and tankers, and 99 special equipment units," the message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

The data is being updated.