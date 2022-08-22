More than 90% of Ukrainians proud to be citizens of Ukraine – poll

Some 90.4% of Ukrainians are proud to be citizens of Ukraine, according to sociology poll conducted on August 5-12 by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation jointly with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

The respondents were asked to what extend they are proud or not proud of being citizens of Ukraine. Some 1.6% said they are absolutely not proud, 3.8% are probably proud, 54.5% are very proud, and 4.2% could not answer.

Also, 67.8% said they consider Ukraine an indeed independent state, 15.7% do not consider Ukraine an indeed independent state, and 16.6% could not answer the question.

The respondents were also asked how they would vote if the referendum on the proclamation of the independence of Ukraine was held today. Some 87.5% sais they would vote in favor of independence, 3.2% would vote against, 5.5% would not participate in the referendum, and 3.9% could not answer.

Asked what unites people in the Ukrainian community today, 31.2% respondents said it is an aspiration for overcoming life hardships together, 27.5% said it is the feeling of loss of normal life, 48.1% - hope for a better future, 72.5% - hope for victory in the war, 23.7% - family and community feelings, 4.2% - dissatisfaction with the government, 14.5% - fear of the future, 12.8% - language of communication, 35.9% - patriotic sentiments, 3.7% - political opinions, 4.1% - religion, 3.9% - ethnicity, 0.6% - miscellaneous, 0.9% - nothing, and 1% could not answer.

The respondents were also asked whether during the years of independence of Ukraine there were more positive or negative things. Some 37.2% said that positive things prevailed, 40.5% said they were equal, 15.1% said that negative things prevailed, and 7.1% could not answer.

Asked whether they would like to build their future life in Ukraine, 62.9% said sure, 25.5% - probably yes, 3.4% - probably no, 0.8% - no, and 7.4% could not answer.

The survey was conducted by face-to-face interviews among people over 18 years throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donbas, as well as parts of Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions. A total of 2,024 respondents were interviewed. The maximum theoretical sample error does not exceed 2.3%.