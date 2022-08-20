Facts

13:31 20.08.2022

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the combat losses of the Russian aggressor army amounted to 200 personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles, 8 tanks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 20 were approximately 44,900 (200 more) personnel liquidated, tanks - 1907 (8 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 4212 (17 more) units, artillery systems - 1018 (2 more) units, MLRS - 266 (0) units, air defense systems - 141 (0) units, aircraft - 234 (0) units, helicopters - 197 (0) units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 803 (8 more), cruise missiles - 190 (0), ships/boats - 15 (0) units, automotive equipment and tankers - 3137 (7 more) units, special equipment -97 (3 more) units," the General Staff said in a report on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

