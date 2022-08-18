Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres in Lviv, during which the leaders agreed to continue coordination of the grain initiative implementation.

"We also discussed the possible directions of its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our military personnel and medics from captivity," Zelensky said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia's nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhia NPP in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region.

"This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world. Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," Zelensky said after the meeting.