Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

The Russian army has lost about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one aircraft, one helicopter and two multiple rocket launchers in Ukraine over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In addition, during the past day, the occupiers lost 17 armored vehicles, 17 artillery systems, one UAV, seven cars (including fuel tankers). The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

The total combat losses of the occupiers during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine amount to about 44,300 military personnel, 1,889 tanks, 4,179 armored combat vehicles, 1,010 artillery systems, 265 MLRS, 136 air defense systems, 234 aircraft, 197 helicopters, 793 UAVs, 190 cruise missiles, 15 ships and boats, 3,061 vehicles (including fuel tankers), 93 units of special equipment.