More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

The total combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine amounted to about 44,100 people, during the day the enemy lost six tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems and two UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 17 approximately amounted to: about 44,100 of military personnel (plus 200), 1,886 tanks (plus six) units, 4,162 armored combat vehicles (plus 10) units, 993 artillery systems (plus four) units, 263 MLRS, 136 air defense equipment, 233 aircraft, 196 helicopters, 792 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 190 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 3,054 automotive equipment and tankers (plus five) units, and 93 special equipment (plus one)," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. The data is being updated.