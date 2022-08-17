Facts

15:57 17.08.2022

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

1 min read
More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

The total combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine amounted to about 44,100 people, during the day the enemy lost six tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems and two UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 17 approximately amounted to: about 44,100 of military personnel (plus 200), 1,886 tanks (plus six) units, 4,162 armored combat vehicles (plus 10) units, 993 artillery systems (plus four) units, 263 MLRS, 136 air defense equipment, 233 aircraft, 196 helicopters, 792 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 190 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 3,054 automotive equipment and tankers (plus five) units, and 93 special equipment (plus one)," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. The data is being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:32 16.08.2022
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:40 11.08.2022
Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

12:53 09.08.2022
Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

12:43 06.08.2022
Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

13:34 29.07.2022
AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

12:52 28.07.2022
Russia inflicts 49 missile, 44 air strikes on Ukraine since start of July - AFU General Staff

Russia inflicts 49 missile, 44 air strikes on Ukraine since start of July - AFU General Staff

11:49 28.07.2022
Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

10:33 26.07.2022
Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

13:39 21.07.2022
Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

13:21 16.07.2022
Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

LATEST

Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

Seaport Chornomorsk expects another five ships to call for loading grain – USPA

Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

Erdoğan plans to discuss steps to end Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv – media

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

AD
AD
AD
AD