Facts

11:32 16.08.2022

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 150 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, August 16, amounted to about 43,900 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost four tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,880 and 4,152, respectively.

During Monday, four artillery systems of the occupiers, two multiple rocket launchers and five units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. A helicopter, three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and three cruise missiles were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 989 artillery systems, 263 MLRS, 136 air defense systems, 3,049 cars and tankers, 92 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 223 planes, 196 helicopters, 790 drones, 190 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction," the summary says.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:40 11.08.2022
Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

12:53 09.08.2022
Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

12:43 06.08.2022
Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

13:34 29.07.2022
AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

12:52 28.07.2022
Russia inflicts 49 missile, 44 air strikes on Ukraine since start of July - AFU General Staff

Russia inflicts 49 missile, 44 air strikes on Ukraine since start of July - AFU General Staff

11:49 28.07.2022
Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

10:33 26.07.2022
Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 170 military, seven tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past day – AFU General Staff

13:39 21.07.2022
Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

13:21 16.07.2022
Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

15:33 15.07.2022
Russia loses 130 servicemen, five tanks, one aircraft in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 130 servicemen, five tanks, one aircraft in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

LATEST

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region as result of missile strike – Regional Military Administration

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

Podoliak: Crimea of normal country is about Black Sea and tourism, while Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about warehouse explosions

Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

AD
AD
AD
AD