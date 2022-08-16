Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 150 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, August 16, amounted to about 43,900 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost four tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,880 and 4,152, respectively.

During Monday, four artillery systems of the occupiers, two multiple rocket launchers and five units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. A helicopter, three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and three cruise missiles were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 989 artillery systems, 263 MLRS, 136 air defense systems, 3,049 cars and tankers, 92 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 223 planes, 196 helicopters, 790 drones, 190 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction," the summary says.