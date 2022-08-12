Youth Council to be created under Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

In order to attract active youth to the implementation of state policy in the field of foreign relations, a new consultative and advisory body, the Youth Council, is being created under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"For the first time in history, we are launching a new format for involving young people in the diplomatic life of the country and are starting to select active talented young Ukrainians for the Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Attracting talented young people to the Ukrainian diplomatic service is one of my priorities in the ministry's personnel policy. I am convinced that this will contribute to the effective coordination of joint actions on the diplomatic front, as well as the development of international youth contacts," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Council composition will be formed based on the results of the relevant competition. We invite Ukrainian youth with an active social position to participate in the selection.

The application deadline is September 10, 2022.