12:22 12.08.2022

More MLRS M270s arrive in Ukraine from UK

More MLRS M270s arrive in Ukraine from UK

M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) have arrived in Ukraine from the UK, and other supplies are expected soon, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

“UK promised, UK delivered! More M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine. Thanks to British PM Ben Wallace and all the British people! Your support is amazing and so important for Ukraine. Our Ukrainian army will skillfully use this ‘replenishment’ at the battlefield. P.S. More ‘gifts’ will arrive soon,” he said on Twitter.

10:52 11.07.2022
Occupants shell Kharkiv with MLRS, traffic along Saltivska metro line suspended

Occupants shell Kharkiv with MLRS, traffic along Saltivska metro line suspended

