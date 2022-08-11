Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders eliminated 200 occupiers in past day, destroyed 14 enemy tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one air defense system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 11 approximately amounted to: about 43,000 military personnel (plus 200) people, 1,846 tanks (plus 14) units, 4,100 armored combat vehicles (plus 14) units, 974 artillery systems (plus three) units, 261 MLRS, 134 air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 232 aircraft, 193 helicopters, 772 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus six), 185 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 3,018 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 13) units, and special equipment 90 (plus one) unit," the General Staff said.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

The data is being updated.