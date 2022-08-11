Facts

11:06 11.08.2022

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarifies that on Tuesday, as a result of explosions at the military airfield Saky in the temporarily occupied Crimea, more than nine Russian aircraft were destroyed.

"Satellite images of the Ukrainian military airfield Saky in Crimea. Before and after the ‘emergency situation.’ As we can see, there are not nine, but many more demilitarized Russian aircraft," the command of the AFU’s Air Force wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the Air Force Command said nine aircraft of the occupiers were destroyed at Saky airfield.

