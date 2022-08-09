Facts

17:43 09.08.2022

Preparations underway for transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine – spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Preparations underway for transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine – spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems are not in Ukraine yet, as preparations are underway for their transfer, said spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ihnat.

"The missiles for NASAMS are American–made missiles: AIM-120 AMRAAM-ER, which are used in the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system. Of course, we will need these missiles when these systems arrive. We don't have them yet. So far, preparations are underway for the transfer. Accordingly, a decision has already been made by the Norwegian Government. We expect that we are talking about two batteries," he said on the air of the national telethon #UArazom on Monday.

As reported, on Monday, U.S. President Joseph Biden authorized an additional package of assistance worth up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. Among other things, the package includes ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

