12:48 08.08.2022

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

The Russians have begun to openly blackmail the whole world, declaring that they have mined the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and are ready to blow it up, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"In his statement, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, Major General Valery Vasiliev, who now commands the Zaporizhia NPP garrison, said that "there will be either Russian land or a scorched desert," the company said.

According to Energoatom, it was Vasiliev who announced that the Russian occupiers had mined all the important facilities of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"As you know, we have mined all the important facilities of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. And we do not hide this from the enemy. We warned them. The enemy knows that the plant will be either Russian or no one's. We are ready for the consequences of this step. And you, warriors - liberators must understand that we have no other way. And if there is the toughest order, we must fulfill it with honor," Vasiliev told his soldiers.

Earlier, Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the agency had confirmed information about the mining of Zaporizhia NPP power units by Russian troops.

Russian invaders on August 6 in the evening again launched a missile attack on the territory of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, as a result of which three radiation monitoring sensors were damaged around the site with the station's dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel.

"Consequently, timely detection and response in the event of a deterioration in the radiation situation or leakage of radiation from containers of spent nuclear fuel is not yet possible," Energoatom said.

