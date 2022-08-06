Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

More than 1,063 children were affected by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine: as of the morning of Saturday, August 6, the officially registered number of child victims was 361, more than 702 suffered injuries of various severity, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said.

These figures are not final, since the work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and in recently liberated territories.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 371, Kharkiv region – 197, Kyiv region – 116, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 61, Mykolaiv region – 58, Kherson region – 55, Zaporizhia region – 40.