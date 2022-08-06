Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

The Russian military occupied all the basements at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, to hide from shelling, Energoatom has said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Ukrainian personnel do not yet have access to these premises, so in the event of new shelling, people have no shelter and are in danger," the company said.

According to Energoatom, the consequences of damage caused to the nitrogen-oxygen station and the joint auxiliary corps, which suffered during the shelling on August 5, are being eliminated. The station staff found it possible to work safely in such conditions.

As reported, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP disconnected one of the three operating power units from the network due to damage to the high-voltage line in an enemy shelling on Friday at around 14:30 p.m. The Russian military hit the high-voltage communication line of 330 kV outdoor switchgear of the Zaporizhia NPP– Zaporizhia TPP automatic transformer.