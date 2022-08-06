Facts

14:46 06.08.2022

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

1 min read
Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

The Russian military occupied all the basements at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, to hide from shelling, Energoatom has said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Ukrainian personnel do not yet have access to these premises, so in the event of new shelling, people have no shelter and are in danger," the company said.

According to Energoatom, the consequences of damage caused to the nitrogen-oxygen station and the joint auxiliary corps, which suffered during the shelling on August 5, are being eliminated. The station staff found it possible to work safely in such conditions.

As reported, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP disconnected one of the three operating power units from the network due to damage to the high-voltage line in an enemy shelling on Friday at around 14:30 p.m. The Russian military hit the high-voltage communication line of 330 kV outdoor switchgear of the Zaporizhia NPP– Zaporizhia TPP automatic transformer.

Tags: #energoatom #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

12:00 06.08.2022
Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

11:44 06.08.2022
Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

17:26 03.08.2022
Ukrainian nuclear scientists to study AP1000® technology in USA in autumn – Energoatom-Westinghouse deal

Ukrainian nuclear scientists to study AP1000® technology in USA in autumn – Energoatom-Westinghouse deal

10:07 26.07.2022
Russian occupiers abduct up to 100 employees since seizure of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom President

Russian occupiers abduct up to 100 employees since seizure of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom President

14:38 21.07.2022
Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

18:48 20.07.2022
Russian occupiers demand to open engine rooms at power units of Zaporizhia NPP to hide weapons, ammo, equipment

Russian occupiers demand to open engine rooms at power units of Zaporizhia NPP to hide weapons, ammo, equipment

16:58 18.07.2022
Russian occupiers abduct head of environmental protection service of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers abduct head of environmental protection service of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

14:19 30.06.2022
Russian invaders force ZNPP workers to drain cooling pools – Energoatom

Russian invaders force ZNPP workers to drain cooling pools – Energoatom

16:55 29.06.2022
Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

15:10 08.06.2022
Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

Occupiers collect pensioners' personal data in Kherson region, promote university entry campaign – Kherson city council

Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD