Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, briefed him on the situation on the battlefield and the need for Ukraine to receive more heavy weapons from NATO member countries as soon as possible in order to successfully repel Russian attacks and move on to a further counteroffensive.

As reported on the Ukrainian head of state website on Tuesday, Zelensky noted the importance of our state receiving non-lethal military assistance from the Alliance as soon as possible within the framework of a comprehensive package approved at the NATO Madrid summit. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the assistance in question is fully funded.

The president discussed separately with the NATO Secretary General the state of development of Ukraine's requests to NATO for assistance for humanitarian demining and expressed hope that the delivery of the necessary equipment would be accelerated.

Zelensky invited Stoltenberg to take part in the Crimea Platform online summit on August 23, 2022.