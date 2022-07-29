As result of strike on Kramatorsk, one killed, five wounded

One person was killed and five were injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian invaders on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region on Friday, Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Now it is known about one killed person and five wounded. Two private houses were completely destroyed, another 21 were damaged. These figures may change," Kyrylenko said in Telegram on Friday.

He also said it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region now and called on local residents to evacuate.

Earlier, Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko reported three wounded as a result of the strike, but no deaths were reported. The blow to the private sector of the city (the village of Bilenke) was dealt on Friday morning.