Facts

14:37 27.07.2022

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed its permanent representative to the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria to the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.

Relevant decision was supported by 293 MPs at a plenary session on Wednesday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said on his Telegram channel.

"When asked about the resignation of the mandate to vote for the appointment, Olha Volodymyrivna said that yesterday she wrote a statement to the Verkhovna Rada's office to resign the mandate. That is, on the day of appointment she had a representative mandate... Now the authorities have their own fragile majority in the Constitutional Court," Zhelezniak said.

Sovhyria is a Ukrainian lawyer and politician. Graduated from the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, PhD in Law, professor.

MP of Ukraine of the ninth convocation: in 2019 she was elected from the Servant of the People party (number 122 on the list) as a non-partisan. Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Political Reform and Constitutional Law.

