13:47 27.07.2022

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has agreed to the appointment of Andriy Kostin as Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said on a Telegram channel.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 7593 was supported by 299 MPs at a plenary session on Wednesday.

MP of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak also said on his Telegram channel: "The [Verkhovna] Rada supported the appointment of Andriy Kostin as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. By the end of the discussion, the President of Ukraine also came to the Rada hall."

Kostin is a MP of Ukraine, a member of the Servant of the People party and faction, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.

Lawyer, graduated from Odesa State University of Mechnykov; co-founder and director of the Pravo law firm.

